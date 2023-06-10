Turkish film Wrong Rosary premieres in Zambia

The Turkish film, Wrong Rosary, premiered in Zambia on Friday, attracting a large audience in the capital, Lusaka.

The film, directed by Mahmut Fawuz Coskun and written by Tarik Tufan, Gorkem Yeltan and Bektas Topaloglu, gave viewers an opportunity to delve into Turkish history, culture, science and nature.

Wrong Rosary has won awards at film festivals in Istanbul and Adana in Türkiye, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Poland and Haifa in Israel, as well as being nominated for crossing Europe and European film awards, said Türkiye's Ambassador to Zambia Istem Circiroglu at the premiere ceremony.

"It inspires viewers to take a trip into Turkish history, culture, cuisine, (and) nature," she said.

She thanked the Zambian community for coming to watch the film, which has attracted a global audience of more than 700 million.