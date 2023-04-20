Muslim students in Paris, far from their families, gather for iftar

Muslim students living in Paris, far from their families, gathered *earlier this week* for iftar, the fast-breaking dinner.

The Pantheon-Sorbonne Association of Muslim Students in France (EMF) organized an iftar for those students, who study at various departments, including architecture, engineering, international relations and medicine.

Students coming from Algeria, Morocco, Türkiye, Iran, Cape Verde and other North African countries, had dinner and played games.

President of EMF Pantheon-Sorbonne Ines M. told Anadolu that their association regularly organizes iftar with Muslim students during the holy month, with the intention to unite students who are far from their families.

Ines said that the students come from various French cities, including Marseille and Lyon.

"It is their first time in Paris, for most of them, and they spend Ramadan alone for the first time in their lives," Ines added.

Algerian student in architecture, Maya Sebbah told Anadolu that the iftar was a wonderful experience.

"Eid is approaching," she said. "I hope it will be good for everyone."

Turkish engineering student who moved from Lyon to Paris two years ago, Mehmet Basagac said that it is better to spend Eid altogether, and invited everyone to gather during Eid.