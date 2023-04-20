Türkiye to meet nearly 30% of annual natural gas need from Black Sea reserve when it reaches full capacity, President Erdogan says at commissioning ceremony

Türkiye is going to be meeting nearly 30% of its annual natural gas need from the Black Sea reserve when it reaches full capacity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the commissioning ceremony.

Türkiye to extract 10M cubic meters of gas per day from Sakarya field in initial phase, it will later increase to 40M cubic meters per day with new wells, Erdoğan said.

"The commissioning of the Black Sea gas is a historical step towards the energy independence of our country," he added.

"We are not only significantly reducing our country's dependence on foreign natural gas, but also making Filyos and Zonguldak an important energy base."

Black Sea natural gas started to be delivered to the land with the torch that President Erdoğan lit at the ceremony in Filyos.

In August 2020, 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas were discovered in the Tuna-1 well in the Black Sea, making it the country's largest gas discovery in history.

With an additional 85 billion cubic meters discovered in October 2020, the total quantity of discovered gas reserves was 405 billion cubic meters.

Following the discovery of 135 billion cubic meters in the Amasra-1 well in June 2021, the Black Sea gas reserves totaled 540 billion cubic meters.

A further 58 billion cubic meters of gas were found in December 2022 in the Caycuma-1 well in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.

An independent evaluation found that the country's total gas reserves would reach 710 billion cubic meters as at the end of 2022, with a market value in the region of $1 trillion.