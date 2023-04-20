Russian fighter jet accidentally dropped bomb in Belgorod: Defense Ministry

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that an explosion in the city of Belgorod near Ukraine was the result of an emergency ammunition drop.

"On April 20, during the flight of an Su-34 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces over the city of Belgorod, there was an abnormal descent of an aircraft munition. As a result, there was damage to residential buildings, no casualties. An investigation is underway," the ministry said.

The explosion knocked down power supply lines, shattered windows in nearby apartment buildings, damaged several cars and left a 20-meter crater, Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement.

Rescue and emergency services are working at the scene, Gladkov said.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov separately said that several apartments were damaged in the explosion and their residents were temporarily placed in hotels.