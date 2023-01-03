Avatar 3 to introduce 'fire navi', showing 'darker side' of Pandora: Cameron

While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to burn the world box office, James Cameron seems already focused on Avatar 3.

The third installment of the saga planned by the person in charge of Titanic will be released on December 20, 2024. In other words, we practically have two years left to reunite with Jake Sully's family.

However, the filmmaker would already have Avatar 3 in a very advanced state, having already prepared a first cut of 9 hours.

In a new interview for 20 Minutes, Cameron has now revealed the first details of what we will see in the third film: the Na'vi of fire and the darker side of Pandora.

"There are more cultures than the ones we have shown. The fire will be represented by the 'people of the ash'", the filmmaker explained.

"I want to reveal another side of the Na'vi because so far I have only shown their good side. In the first films, there are examples of very negative humans and very positive Na'vis. In Avatar 3 we will do it in reverse," he added.

"In other words, the next Avatar movie will show that not everything in Pandora is as beautiful as we have seen to date. Those Na'vi of fire will certainly come to stand up to the sky people (humans) and end the terrestrial threat on Pandora. Perhaps things go further and we see a kind of civil war, since Sully's family is considered alien for being mixed between human and Na'vi."

Cameron has made it clear that, despite the fact that we will have more introductions, the plot will continue to revolve around Sully and his company: "We will also explore new universes by continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others have been an introduction, a way of setting the table before serving food. But obviously, it will all depend on the reception of Avatar 2, if it finds its audience."

The third Avatar movie would thus give a radical change to Pandora, teaching that not everything is as beautiful as it seems and that, just as on Earth, there are also bad guys.

The Na'vi have always shown themselves as peaceful creatures who seek balance and peace with any other living being on Pandora. The people of the ash could be the opposite, which is why they have been kept hidden and separated from the rest in a way.