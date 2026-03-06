Hundreds attend Berlin opening of Harry Styles pop-up store

Hundreds of Harry Styles fans turned out for the opening on Friday of a pop-up store in central Berlin to mark the release of the British singer's new album.



The crowd began gathering earlier on the German capital's trendy Kurfürstendamm shopping street, queueing for more than 100 metres to witness the event - even though the One Direction vocalist and solo artist was not expected to attend.



Many people took photos or sat in groups in front of the store, with some playing his music on mobile phone loudspeakers.



The store offers exclusive items related to Styles' new album titled "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."



Opening hours are on Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm (1500-2000 GMT), 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday.



Styles is due to perform in Manchester on Friday to accompany the launch of the album, which he said was shaped by time previously spent in Berlin.



Parts of the album were also recorded at Berlin's Hansa Studios.