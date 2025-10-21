US chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29

American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, a former world youth champion and one of the sport's most influential modern voices, has died at the age of 29, the Charlotte Chess Center said on Monday.

"The Naroditsky family shares the sad news of Daniel's unexpected passing. Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and beloved member of the chess community," the center said on the US social media company X. "We ask for privacy as the family grieves."

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed, according to ABC News.

Born in San Mateo County, California, Naroditsky began playing chess as a child and rose to international prominence after winning the Under 12 World Championship in 2007.

He became a grandmaster at 18 and remained ranked among the world's top 200 players in traditional chess.

He also specialized in blitz chess, maintaining a top-25 global ranking and winning the US National Blitz Championship in August.

Fellow players praised Naroditsky for making chess more accessible, with thousands tuning in to his Twitch and YouTube streams for live commentary and educational content.

"He loved streaming, and he loved trying to be educational. The chess world is very grateful," ABC News quoted American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as saying during a livestream.

In a video uploaded Friday, titled "You Thought I Was Gone!?", Naroditsky told fans he was "back, better than ever" after a short creative break.

Dutch grandmaster Benjamin Bok, a longtime friend, said: "It was always a privilege to play, train, and commentate with Danya, but above all, to call him my friend."

Naroditsky studied history at Stanford University and later coached top junior players in Charlotte, North Carolina.





