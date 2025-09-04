Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Legendary Italian designer and billionaire brand owner Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.

Starting his career in the 1960s at the renowned Italian fashion house Nino Cerruti, Armani created remarkable designs in men's wear. In 1975, he founded his own brand with Sergio Galeotti, launching a new era in the fashion industry under the name "Giorgio Armani."

Armani, who became a symbol of Italian fashion and style, was known for his designs that modernized men's and women's suits. His company earned more than £2 billion in revenue annually.

A statement on the official Giorgio Armani Instagram account said that the designer "dedicated himself to the company, collections, and many ongoing future projects until his final days."