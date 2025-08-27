Madonna throws Labubu party for her twins’ 13th birthday

On Tuesday, August 26, Madonna celebrated her twin daughters Stella and Estere's 13th birthday with a special throwback to her own Labubu-themed party.

The Queen of Pop, who recently turned 67, shared a heartfelt Instagram recap of the celebration. She started by posting a photo of her destroyed Labubu cake from her birthday earlier this month, explaining that her daughters would have to earn their own Labubu dolls at their party.

The post featured several photos of Madonna and her daughters playing soccer together, with the twins winning Labubu dolls as prizes at the end of the game.

"Labubus are everywhere!! My birthday cake was devoured, so I decided to bring them back for my twin daughters' 13th birthday party! But they had to be earned ⚽️🐰⚽️ Winner takes all!!!" Madonna wrote. "Happy birthday, Stella and Estere!! Virgo Queens! Nothing could prepare me for your personalities, your energy, and your very strong opinions. 💕💕"