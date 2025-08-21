WORLDS NICEST JUDGE DIES AFTER RECURRENCE OF PANCREATIC CANCER

Frank Caprio, a beloved US judge whom many have dubbed the "nicest judge in the world" following a judicial career defined by compassion, died after a recurrence of pancreatic cancer, according to a statement published Wednesday.

A post on his Instagram account confirmed the municipal Rhode Island judge's death, saying he died after "a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer." It did not specify when Caprio died.

"Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond," the post said.

"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired. In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day," it added.

Caprio posted a video from his hospital bed on Tuesday, thanking his followers for their prayers while acknowledging that he suffered a "setback" in his battle against cancer.

"I'm asking you to remember me in your prayers once more," he said.

Caprio starred in the Emmy-nominated show "Caught in Providence," which was on air from 2018 to 2020 before hitting YouTube. In the show, Caprio would hear cases involving various alleged offenses and would regularly have the demeanor of an elderly father as he approached the defendants with a sense of compassion.





