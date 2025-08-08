Mets to celebrate 60th anniversary of The Beatles at Shea Stadium

On Aug. 15, 1965, The Beatles became the first rock band to put on a major stadium concert. Some 55,600 poured into Shea Stadium in New York for the record-setting revenue event -- the highest attendance for a concert until 1973.

Now, 60 years later, the New York Mets will honor the Fab Four's performance.

The team's Aug. 15 matchup against the Seattle Mariners is billed as "The Beatles Night" at Citi Field, featuring a performance by a Beatles tribute band aptly named 1964 the Tribute, an homage to the Fab Four's first tour of the U.S.

The first 15,000 fans at the game will also receive an exclusive replica of Shea Stadium, which was home to the Mets and New York Jets at the time of The Beatles' performance. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by members of the game-day staff who worked the famous concert.

Finally, the Mets will put on a themed fireworks show following the game.