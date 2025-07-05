Australian actor Julian McMahon dies after battle with cancer

Australian actor Julian McMahon, known for his role as Doctor Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four films, has died at the age of 56 after battling cancer, US media reported Saturday.

McMahon "passed away peacefully this week after a brave battle to beat cancer," his wife said in a statement.

The actor starred alongside Dylan Walsh in the series Nip/Tuck, which followed the lives of two plastic surgeons. The show ran for six seasons from 2003 to 2010 and earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations, including a win for best prosthetic makeup.

McMahon also appeared in FBI: Most Wanted and Netflix's The Residence, in addition to a range of other television and film roles.

His acting career began in the late 1980s. His most recent appearance was in The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage, which was released on May 2.





