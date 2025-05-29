Ngugi wa Thiong’o, renowned Kenyan literary icon and social justice advocate, dies at 87

Kenyan literary giant and social justice advocate Ngugi wa Thiong'o, known for his pioneering works in African literature and commitment to decolonization, died at the age of 87 in Buford, Georgia, his family confirmed late Wednesday.

President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua led tributes mourning Ngugi's passing, describing him as a towering figure in the struggle for decolonization and African self-expression.

Born James Ngugi on Jan. 5, 1938, in Kamiriithu, Eastern Kenya, Ngugi rose to prominence with his first novel, Weep Not, Child (1964), the first major English-language novel by an East African writer.

Over time, he transitioned to writing in his native Gikuyu language, promoting the importance of indigenous languages in resisting cultural erasure.

In 1977, Ngugi co-authored the play Ngaahika Ndeenda (I Will Marry When I Want), a critical look at social injustices in Kenya, which led to his arrest and year-long detention.

During his imprisonment, he wrote the novel, Devil on the Cross, on prison-issued toilet paper, the novel challenges the entrenched corruption and social inequalities that plagued post-colonial Kenya, offering a scathing critique of the elite's exploitation of ordinary citizens.

After his release, Ngugi lived in exile and continued to write, teach, and advocate for African literature and social justice.

His later works, such as Petals of Blood and Wizard of the Crow, explored postcolonial issues, corruption, and cultural resilience.

Ngugi wa Thiong'o's work has had a lasting impact on global literature and thought, positioning him among Africa's most influential writers.

He has been hailed for his commitment to decolonization, inspiring generations of authors, scholars, and activists around the world.





