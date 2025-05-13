French actor Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault on film set

French film star Gérard Depardieu was handed an 18-month suspended sentence on Tuesday after a Paris court found him guilty of sexual assault against two women on a film set in 2021.



The actor is also to be added to the French register of sex offenders.



Depardieu, who was not present when the judgement was handed down, denied the allegations.



The decision is not final. Depardieu's lawyer Jérémie Assous said "he will of course lodge an appeal."



Two women accused the 76-year-old of making obscene remarks and touching them inappropriately during the filming of the movie "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") by director Jean Becker in 2021.



The plaintiffs are a set decorator and an assistant director. The trial, which began in late March, has gripped France.



During the court proceedings, the actor portrayed himself as the victim of false accusations, though he admitted in court to touching one of the women on the hip, insisting it was without sexual intent.



He faced up to five years in prison and a €75,000 fine. The trial, which lasted significantly longer than expected, saw Depardieu speak at length.



Prosecutors requested an 18-month suspended sentence, while his defence team argued for a full acquittal.



The award-winning actor has appeared in more than 200 films, many of which have become cinema classics, such as "Cyrano de Bergerac," "Asterix and Obelix" and "The Last Metro."











Depardieu has faced numerous accusations of sexual assault over the years, including some anonymous ones, but this case marks the first time the French film icon has stood trial over the claims.



In addition, Depardieu faces a separate trial on rape charges following a complaint from actress Charlotte Arnould. He strongly denies all allegations.



In an op-ed published in Le Figaro newspaper, he wrote: "I have never, ever abused a woman."



He described himself as the target of "media lynch law," insisting: "I am neither a rapist nor a predator. I'm just a man."



Once hailed as a national treasure, Depardieu has become an increasingly divisive figure in France amid the growing number of accusations and public backlash.



