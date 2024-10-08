U.S. OneRepublic band to perform in Istanbul

U.S. pop rock band OneRepublic is set to perform in Istanbul as part of the tour to promote its latest album, Artificial Paradise.

The band will perform for fans on Feb. 18 of next year at Volkswagen Arena, according to a statement released by event organizer Beşiktaş Cultural Center.

The band, which formed in 2002 in Colorado in the western U.S. , includes lead vocalist and songwriter Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keyboardist Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher.

OneRepublic has garnered numerous music accolades and received multiple nominations, including those for the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, World Music Awards, and Grammy Awards.

Moreover, lead vocalist Tedder has earned three Grammy Awards thanks to his songwriting contributions to artists like Adele and Taylor Swift.