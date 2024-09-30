Kris Kristofferson, country music legend, dies at 88

U.S. singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, a country music legend who notably hit the silver screen opposite Barbra Streisand in "A Star is Born," has died at the age of 88, his family announced Sunday.

No cause of death was given in a statement issued by the family of the artist, a Country Music Hall of Fame honoree and Grammy winner known for writing hits like "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Me and Bobby McGee."

Kristofferson performed solo for decades but also formed the supergroup The Highwaymen in the mid-1980s with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

In film, the Golden Globe winner was also known for his appearances as Whistler alongside Wesley Snipes in the vampire trilogy "Blade."

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, at home" In Hawaii, the family said in a statement carried on his official Facebook page.

"We're all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he's smiling down at us all."