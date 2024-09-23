ABBAS BJORN ULVAEUS MARRIES PARTNER CHRISTINA SAS IN COPENHAGEN

Abba's Bjorn Ulvaeus has married his partner Christina Sas in a ceremony officiated by "QI" host Sandi Toksvig.



The 79-year-old Swedish singer, who has been married twice before, met Sas in Nuremberg, Germany, in 2021 in connection with the release of Abba's last album "Voyage."



A post to his Instagram page said: "Today on the 21st of September 2024, Bjorn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark.



"They met in Nurnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of Abba's last album Voyage and started dating in the spring of 2022.



"The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.



"Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Bruel generously performed and made the evening extra special."



Ulvaeus posted photos from the day, one of which shows former "Great British Bake Off" host Toksvig dressed in a red robe.



The presenter is standing next to Ulvaeus, wearing a suit, and his wife, wearing a muted green wrap dress.



Representatives for Ulvaeus confirmed to the PA news agency that Toksvig had held the ceremony.



Ulvaeus is known for being one quarter of Swedish pop group Abba, who this year celebrated 50 years since they won the Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo.



The group was comprised of two couples - Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.



Faltskog and Ulvaeus, who married in 1971, divorced in 1980, while Andersson and Lyngstad divorced in 1981 - a year before the band split.



The quartet did not reform to perform at Eurovision this year despite the event being held in Sweden after Loreen won the competition in 2023 with her hit single Tattoo.



Ulvaeus was also previously married to Lena Kallersjo.



