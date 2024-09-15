Spanish musician Cecilia Krull calls Türkiye ‘very special place in the world’

Famed Spanish musician Cecilia Krull described Türkiye as "a mix of East and West," highlighting its unique culture, food, music, and dance.

"It's a very special part of the world," Krull told Anadolu after performing in a concert organized by the EU Delegation to Türkiye in Ankara.

Noting that this was her third concert in the capital Ankara as part of the "Our Shared Culture and Values" series, she expressed her joy and excitement over the event.

Performing My Life is Going On, the theme song of the popular Spanish TV series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Krull praised the event and the extensive rehearsals that helped make it a success.

Krull said she began singing at the age of seven with Disney Spain auditions. "I didn't know that it was the start of my career, but in fact, I learned the profession very early-like a kid learning a language-so it became very natural for me."

Among her many concert memories, Krull singled out a performance in Madrid as particularly memorable, where she sang in front of 20,000 people alongside the entire La Casa de Papel cast.

Krull also said she has many Turkish friends in Spain. "I always had a very good relationship with Turkish people, and I hope it's going to be better and better over time," she added.