Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet confirm relationship with public displays of affection

The rumored romance between TV star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has been the subject of fascination for fans and media alike.

The rumor that a love affair was going on between them adorned the headlines for months. Fans eagerly entertained the possibility of romance between these two bright stars of the entertainment world, even though they couldn't see them together.

The famous 26-year-old TV star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, who has been rumored to be in a relationship since April, and the 27-year-old Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet played cat and mouse with paparazzi for months before finally declaring their love to the world.

Despite the ongoing rumors, the most intriguing and curious couple of recent months had not been photographed together. However, Kylie Jenner was frequently seen in the Beverly Hills area where Timothee Chalamet's house is located.

It was clear that she intended to keep the relationship a secret. The beautiful star was constantly spotted entering and leaving the famous actor's house with her all-black luxury car. Kylie Jenner's car was consistently followed by security personnel.

This process that has been going on since April finally came to an end last week at a Benyonce concert. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended the concert together. And throughout the night, they kissed and cuddled in the VIP area allocated to them, announcing to the whole world that they are in love.

The new lovers no longer hide their relationship and do not shy away from being seen together. The couple, who watched Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev's men's singles championship match in New York yesterday, struck intimate poses once again.

It did not go unnoticed that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were constantly hugging and kissing each other during the match. The images of the famous couple were also recorded by the spectators at the match and shared on social media platforms. It was observed that Kylie Jenner frequently caressed the hair of her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie's love affair with Chalamet, the star of "Call Me By Your Name," is her first relationship since she split from rapper Travis Scott, the father of her two children, at the end of last year. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had separated after the birth of their daughter Stormi, but then they got back together and had a son together.

Timothee Chalamet's most prominent relationship to date was with Lily Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. The couple attracted all the attention when they walked the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival gala of the film they starred in. Chalamet later had a relationship with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzales, but the couple separated shortly afterward.