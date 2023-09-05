US first lady contracts COVID-19, President Biden tests negative

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday, her communications director said.

"She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," said Elizabeth Alexander in a statement.

President Joe Biden also underwent a COVID-19 test but it came back negative.

"The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.