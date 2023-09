French actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Kassovitz, known for his 1995 award-winning movie La Haine (Hatred), was taking advanced driving lessons in preparation for a role in an upcoming film when he met the accident at the Linas-Monthlery motor-racing track in Essonne.

The 56-year-old was transferred to a hospital in the department of Val-de-Marne near Paris.