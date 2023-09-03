Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara, wanted in France, arrested in Venice

Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara has been arrested in Venice on an international warrant issued by France over a sexual assault allegation, Italian media reported Sunday.

Guevara, 22, had been due to receive an award at the "Filming Italy" festival, on the fringes of the ongoing Venice Film Festival, for his performance in Prime Video's "My Fault" movie.

Guevara was arrested by police on his arrival on Saturday at the Venice Lido.

The festival organisers told the Ansa news agency that the actor's award had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

An Italian court is expected to rule in the next few days on his surrender to the French authorities.

The precise nature of the allegation is not known.

In a press release, the Venice Film Festival stated that Guevara had not been invited to any of its events.





