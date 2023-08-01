Star of the TV series "Euphoria" dies at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who portrayed the character "Fez" in the American HBO channel's series "Euphoria," passed away at the age of 25.

His family announced the death of 25-year-old Cloud with the words "Today, we had to bid farewell to an amazing person." Cloud had lost his father last week and, according to the family's statement, was struggling with mental health issues.

The statement from his family also mentioned, "Our only comfort is knowing that Angus has reunited with his father, who was also his best friend."

His family also expressed hope that this tragic event would remind others that they are not alone and that they don't have to silently battle their problems.

The cause of Cloud's death has not been disclosed. People magazine reported that Cloud had passed away at his family home in Oakland, California.

In the series "Euphoria," Cloud portrayed Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, a drug dealer. HBO released a statement saying, "We learned with great sadness that Angus Cloud passed away. He was a very talented actor and a beloved member of both the HBO and Euphoria family."

Cloud had also previously played minor roles in films like "North Hollywood" and "The Line" and appeared in music videos of artists like Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD.