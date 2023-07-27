SINGER SINEAD OCONNOR PASSES AWAY AT 56, LEAVING FANS IN GRIEF

 Contact Us
Singer Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56, leaving fans in grief

The music world mourns the loss of renowned singer Sinead O'Connor, who adopted the name Şüheda Davitt after converting to Islam. In a statement by her family, they expressed deep sadness as they bid farewell to the 56-year-old musical icon. Her unique voice and impactful music will be cherished by fans worldwide.

Published July 27,2023
According to BBC's report, in a statement made by the family of Şüheda Davitt, it was expressed, "With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead."

The statement mentioned that the family and friends of the 56-year-old Davitt were deeply saddened by the news.

Renowned worldwide in the 90s with her song "Nothing Compares 2 U" and known for her charity work along with her solo albums, Davitt has released a total of 10 albums to date.

In 2018, Davitt announced her conversion to Islam and stated, "I am proud to have become a Muslim. It is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey.

All scriptures lead to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant." After becoming a Muslim, the Irish singer also mentioned that she would take a new name and would be using the name "Şüheda Davitt" from then on.