SINGER SINEAD OCONNOR PASSES AWAY AT 56, LEAVING FANS IN GRIEF

According to BBC's report, in a statement made by the family of Şüheda Davitt, it was expressed, "With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead."

The statement mentioned that the family and friends of the 56-year-old Davitt were deeply saddened by the news.

Renowned worldwide in the 90s with her song "Nothing Compares 2 U" and known for her charity work along with her solo albums, Davitt has released a total of 10 albums to date.

In 2018, Davitt announced her conversion to Islam and stated, "I am proud to have become a Muslim. It is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey.

All scriptures lead to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant." After becoming a Muslim, the Irish singer also mentioned that she would take a new name and would be using the name "Şüheda Davitt" from then on.