George Soros passes the baton: Son Alex takes over $25 billion empire

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Hungarian-born financier George Soros spoke about his son, Alex Soros, stating that he had "earned it." The Soros family has directed their wealth towards supporting democracy-building efforts in numerous countries since the 1990s.



The interview confirmed that Alex Soros, a 37-year-old history graduate and the second-youngest of George Soros's five children, is the only family member serving on the investment committee for Soros Fund Management.



The committee manages the family's $25 billion and the charitable foundation. Alex took over as chairman of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) in December and is also responsible for his father's "super PAC," which directs funds to political parties in the United States.

While Alex and George Soros broadly share the same political views, Alex mentioned that he is "more political" than his father and expressed his intention to campaign against Donald Trump's potential second term as US president.



He emphasized that as long as the opposing side is engaging in political financing, his side would have to do the same, although he expressed a desire to remove money from politics.

Alex Soros stated that the Open Society Foundations would continue to pursue the same goals under his leadership, including free speech, criminal justice reform, minority and refugee rights, and supporting liberal politicians.



However, he also aims to focus more on voting rights, abortion, gender equity initiatives, and a domestic US-focused agenda.

George Soros, born in Hungary, experienced the Nazi occupation as a child and his family concealed their Jewish identity to survive. After leaving Hungary, he made billions through hedge fund activities in London and New York.



Following the fall of the Berlin Wall, he established the Open Society Foundations to support democratic processes in the former Soviet bloc.



The OSF currently allocates approximately $1.5 billion annually to promote liberal causes, education, and human rights in over 120 countries. Some of its initiatives, such as addressing racial bias in the US justice system, have faced criticism from the political right.



Due to explicit campaigns against George Soros and the foundation's work by the Hungarian government led by Viktor Orban, the OSF moved its international operations office from Budapest to Berlin in 2018.

Alex Soros is known for his "high-flying" social life, attending celebrity parties in Cannes and the Hamptons. He is a fan of hip-hop and the New York Jets American football team.



Additionally, he has traveled to remote parts of the Amazon and joined the board of the human rights campaign group Global Witness.

Alex Soros emphasized the need for his side to be more patriotic and inclusive, stating that voting for Trump does not automatically make someone lost or racist.



