'Girl from Ipanema' singer Astrud Gilberto dies at 83

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer known for her captivating voice and her iconic rendition of "The Girl from Ipanema," has passed away at the age of 83, according to her family. Gilberto's contribution to the Bossa Nova genre and her timeless hit brought her international recognition in the late 1960s. Her music touched the hearts of many and she leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of music.

Published June 06,2023
Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, the voice of Bossa Nova whose version of "The Girl from Ipanema" was an international success in the late 1960s, has died at the age of 83, her family said.

Gilberto died on Monday at her home in Philadelphia, her granddaughter Sofia Gilberto said on social media.

"Life is beautiful, as the song says, but I bring the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather Joao Gilberto," the granddaughter wrote.

Astrud was married to Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto, who died in 2019. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)