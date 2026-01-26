French food producer Vitagermine recalls batches of baby formula

Taiwan Department of Health officials pack a milk powder sample to test for melamine contamination in Taipei September 22, 2008. (REUTERS File Photo)

French food and beverage maker Vitagermine has recalled specific batches ‍of baby formula as a precautionary measure, it said on ‌Sunday, as a toxin contamination ‍scare continued to spread. Some of the world's largest dairy companies, including Danone , Nestle and privately-owned Lactalis, have this month recalled batches of infant milk formula as a precaution due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and ⁠vomiting.

Babybio, a brand of privately-owned Vitagermine, said on its website it had recalled three specific batches of infant formula.

Danone's share price fell 2.5% and Nestle's was down by over 1% by 0830 GMT.

"In ‌the current sector context and following recent changes in the authorities' recommendations, we have conducted new investigations," Babybio said.

"The results we ‍have just received have led us to take the decision ‍today to ‍withdraw three batches strictly ⁠limited to Optima 1 ‍infant formula for newborns." French investigators are examining the deaths of two infants who had consumed baby formula products that ⁠were recalled.





















