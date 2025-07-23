Renault achieves 2.7% global growth in H1

This photograph shows the logo of the French company "Renault" displayed at the Paris Motor Show at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris on October 16, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Renault Group, a French multinational automobile manufacturer, strengthened its electrification strategy while increasing sales volumes in the first half of 2025.

According to a statement from the company on Wednesday, Renault Group continued its commercial strategy in the first half of 2025, focusing on creating value rather than volume.

The Renault brand sold 808,413 vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2025, achieving 2.7% global growth compared to the same period in 2024.

The Group prioritized retail sales, its most profitable channel, increasing its share in this area to over 56%.

Four Renault Group vehicles were among the top 10 best-selling models in the retail channel in Europe.

By the first half of 2025, the share of electric vehicles in total sales reached approximately 44%, an increase of over 15 percentage points. Fully electric (BEV) vehicles accounted for 12.3%.

The electrification rate for the Renault brand rose to 59%; the brand stands out with one in every two vehicles sold being a hybrid (HEV), recording a 36.2% growth in this segment.

The company has become the second-largest brand in the hybrid market in Europe.

Fully electric vehicles accounted for 16% of Renault sales (+57% compared to the first half of 2024).

This increase was primarily driven by the Renault 5 E-Tech, the European market leader in the B-segment electric vehicle category.