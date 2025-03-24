Korean chip startup FuriosaAI rejects Meta’s $800M takeover bid: Report

South Korean chip startup FuriosaAI has rejected an $800 million acquisition offer from US tech giant Meta, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Instead of selling, the company has chosen to expand as an independent business.

Meta has been in talks to acquire Seoul-based FuriosaAI since early this year, according to the report.

The US company has shown interest in a select number of Asian firms, including FuriosaAI. Led by June Paik, a former engineer at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., FuriosaAI develops semiconductors for artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing and related services.

Meta is making significant investments in AI infrastructure to compete with major players like OpenAI and Google, as well as emerging firms such as China-based DeepSeek.

In mid-January, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to invest up to $65 billion this year, including funding for a large data center and AI talent recruitment. A week later, he told investors that the company could eventually pour hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure.

FuriosaAI, which has around 150 employees — including 15 at its Silicon Valley office — is currently supplying sample chips to clients such as Saudi Aramco and LG AI Research, the AI division of South Korea's LG Group.