Turkish, Vietnamese flag carriers ink codeshare deal

Flag carriers Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement to expand destinations in networks of both airlines, said a statement released on Tuesday.

The deal will offer more travel options for passengers taking direct flights between Türkiye and Vietnam and connecting flights via Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines will use its code "TK" on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines to the capital Hanoi, popular beach resort city of Da Nang and business hub Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines will place its code "VN" on Istanbul-Hanoi and Istanbul-Ho Chi Minh flights, read the statement by Turkish Airlines.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said: "With the increasing capacity and product variety in the forthcoming future, this agreement will provide a significant contribution to both airlines."

Vietnam Airlines' CEO Le Hong Ha said: "The codeshare agreement between two airlines will bring more options and attractive benefits to passengers, as well as contribute greatly to route network expansion and service diversification of Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

"The cooperation will promote economic, cultural and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and Türkiye, as more passengers will be able to visit the two countries conveniently."