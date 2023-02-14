Ford Europe plans to cut 3,800 jobs over next 3 years

This file photograph taken on October 18, 2021, shows the Ford logo on the front of a vehicle at the company's Halewood plant in Liverpool, north-west England. (AFP)

Ford plans to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years as part of actions to restructure its business in the continent.

The American carmaker aims to create a leaner and more competitive cost structure for Ford in Europe, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"We are completely reinventing the Ford brand in Europe," said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model in Europe.

Ford plans to resize its European engineering footprint, lowering its workforce by 2,800 by 2025 with an aim of transition to fully electric powertrains and reduced vehicle complexity.

It will maintain an engineering organization of nearly 3,400 roles in Europe, focused on vehicle design and development, besides the creation of connected services.

"These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead," Sander said.