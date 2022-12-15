News Business Nordex wins orders from Eksim to expand wind farms

DPA BUSINESS Published December 15,2022

Rostock, Germany-based energy group Nordex said on Thursday that it has won orders for more than 150 megawatts (MW) of power to expand two wind farms in Türkiye from Eksim Yatirim Holding AS.



Nordex Group will supply a total of 22 of the N163/6.X turbines as part of the extension of the existing Geyve and Silivri wind farms.



The two orders also include a Premium Service contract for a period of 10 years.



In the province of Sakarya near the Black Sea, the Geyve wind farm with a current capacity of 50 MW is being extended by a further 98 MW using 14 N163/6.X turbines.



The Silivri wind farm in the province of Istanbul in Marmara region currently has a rated capacity of 63 MW.



Nordex will be adding eight turbines in the 6.X MW class, bringing the total to 115 MW.



At the end of 2023 the N163/6.X-turbines at the Geyve wind farm and in 2024 those at the Silivri wind farm will feed clean electricity into the Turkish grid, the companies said.











