Basketball star Janis Timma dies by suicide at 32 in Moscow

Latvian basketball star Janis Timma has died by suicide at the age of 32 in central Moscow, Russia's state news agency TASS reported.

TASS said Timma's body was discovered in the stairwell of a residential building in Moscow.

The 32-year-old forward had a notable basketball career, having played for clubs such as ASK Riga, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Darussafaka, Ventspils, Baskonia, and Olympiacos.

Timma was selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. On June 24, 2015, his draft rights were traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Luke Ridnour. In 2021, he joined the Magic's Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Following news of his tragic passing, basketball clubs and players released condolence messages, expressing their grief and honoring Timma's significant contributions to the sport.















