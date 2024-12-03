Turkish center Alperen Sengun earns NBA player of the week honors

The NBA named Houston Rockets Turkish center Alperen Sengun as the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday for games played for week six.

Sengun led the Rockets to three consecutive victories last week, averaging 21.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9 assists per game.

In each matchup, he posted a 20-point double-double, tying the longest streak of his career, the NBA noted. His performance included a triple-double against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 26 and 11 points with five rebounds in overtime during a victory in Philadelphia the following night.

This season, Sengun has maintained averages of 18.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.14 steals and 1.24 blocks.

Last year, he became the youngest player in Rockets history to receive the weekly honor.

The Rockets have won 10 of their last 12 games and hold a 15-6 record, ranking second in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the Eastern Conference, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson earned Player of the Week honors, averaging 26.8 points and 9.8 assists while leading his team to a 3-1 record in week six.













