Anadolu Efes rally late in EuroLeague comeback win over ASVEL

Anadolu Efes overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat French side ASVEL in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 17 game on Friday.

Trailing 38-49 in the third quarter, the reigning EuroLeague champions dropped 26 points in the final period to secure a sensational 78-72 victory at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

Serbian guard Vasilije Micic was pivotal in the win, racking up 22 points on the night.

For ASVEL, former Fenerbahçe Beko player Nando De Colo and U.S. forward David Lighty scored 12 points each.

With nine wins and eight defeats, Anadolu Efes are eighth in the EuroLeague standings, while ASVEL dropped down to 17th spot with six wins and 11 losses.