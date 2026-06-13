Australian woman critically injured in shark attack at Sydney beach

A woman was left in critical condition after being bitten Saturday by a shark at a popular beach in Australia's Sydney's eastern suburbs, prompting authorities to close nearby beaches, according to media reports.

Emergency services were called to Coogee Beach shortly before 11.15 am local time after members of the public pulled the woman, believed to be in her 30s, from the water, ABC News reported.

The victim suffered serious injuries to her leg and arm and was treated at the scene before being prepared for air transfer to a hospital.

A surf rescue boat operator and a paddleboard rider helped bring the injured woman ashore.

Several beachgoers reported seeing a shark in the area shortly before the attack. Authorities immediately cleared the water and closed Coogee Beach, along with other beaches within the Randwick Council area, as a precaution.

An investigation is underway, and beach closures are expected to remain in place until authorities determine it is safe to reopen the area.



