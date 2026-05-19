2 die from rare mosquito-borne virus in Australia’s Northern Territory

Two people have died from Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) in Alice Springs over the past two months, prompting renewed health warnings across Australia's Northern Territory, local media reported Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Northern Territory Department of Health confirmed the deaths occurred in April and May but did not release further details about the victims, according to ABC News.

The warning came after the virus was detected in mosquitoes in Darwin earlier this month, prompting a public health advisory.

Murray Valley encephalitis is a rare but potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes.

Health officials said infections are most likely between February and June, with cases typically peaking from March to May.

Symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, drowsiness, confusion and seizures.

Authorities urged residents and visitors across the territory to take precautions, including using insect repellents containing DEET or picaridin, wearing protective clothing, ensuring tents are mosquito-proof while camping and avoiding mosquito-prone areas, particularly after sunset.