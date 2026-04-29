Australia’s eSafety Commission chief says she faced death threats after social media ban

Australia's top online safety regulator has revealed that she received death threats and widespread abuse following the rollout of a controversial social media ban, SBS News reported on Wednesday.

Julie Inman Grant, who heads the country's eSafety Commission, said the backlash intensified after new rules delaying children's access to social media until age 16 were announced.

Within 24 hours of public criticism from Elon Musk—who labeled her a "censorship commissar"—around 75,000 posts were directed at her online, with the majority described as toxic, harmful and plausible death threats.

Speaking at a gender equality forum alongside former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Inman Grant said she had been doxed, targeted with deepfakes, and subjected to gendered abuse.

"My issue is when they dox my children and my family members ... it makes you sit back and go, am I putting my family and my kids in danger, and how do I protect them?" she said.

She expressed concern about threats extending to her family, questioning how to ensure their safety.

The commissioner warned that as more women take on regulatory and leadership roles, similar to elected officials, they may require formal security protections. While lawmakers often receive state-backed security, she noted regulators currently lack comparable safeguards.

Despite the threats, Inman Grant said the attacks have only strengthened her resolve to enforce online safety measures, emphasizing that intimidation would not deter her work.

Last week, Australia's eSafety Commissioner issued legally enforceable transparency notices to major gaming platforms, including Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite, and Steam, amid growing concerns that online games are being abused by sexual predators and extremist groups.

Last year, Australia became the world's first country to ban social media accounts for minors under 16.

Since Australia's move, several countries have been taking steps in the same direction amid growing concerns over social media's effects on growing brains, mental health, and learning.



