One dead, two critically injured in Sydney stabbing attack

A man has been killed and two other people critically injured in a stabbing attack in Sydney on Tuesday, police said.



Emergency services were called to a suburb in Sydney's west at about 10 am (2300 GMT Monday) after reports that a man had stabbed multiple people before fleeing on foot, NSW Police said in a statement. The stabbing took place along a busy shopping strip.



Paramedics treated three people for serious injuries, including a man aged in his 30s or 40s who died at the scene, NSW Police Superintendent Simon Glasser said.



The other two, a 22-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, were taken to hospital in critical condition, he added.



Glasser said a man had been arrested a short time later following a police operation in the area.



"The alleged offender is known to police for petty crime and a number of mental health incidents," Glasser said, adding that the suspect is expected to face court later on Tuesday.



"It's very early in the investigation. Police are unaware at this point what the motive was. However, it appears it was a random attack," he said.



"It's a horrible offence to have taken place in Merrylands just prior to lunchtime, lots of people around," Glasser added.

