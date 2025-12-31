Man dead and teenager believed missing after boat capsizes in Sydney

A man died and a teenage boy was believed to be missing after a boat capsized off Sydney's Northern Beaches, New South Wales Police said on Wednesday.



NSW Police said that emergency services were called at Palm Beach at about 11:35 am (0035 GMT) following reports that a boat had capsized off Barrenjoey Headland, about 40 kilometres from Sydney's centre.



A man was pulled from the water by Surf Life Saving members but died at the scene, while another man "was able to climb onto rocks before he was rescued by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter and is being treated by paramedics," police said.



A search and rescue operation was under way to locate a teenage boy who may have been onboard the vessel, police said.



Local news reported that the boy is 14 years old.

