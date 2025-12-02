Australia detects 1st Japanese encephalitis case this summer in Victoria

Australia has confirmed its first detection of Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in mosquitoes in Victoria state this summer, health authorities said Tuesday.

The virus was identified in a mosquito trap in the Horsham Rural City Council area as part of Victoria's Arbovirus Disease Control Program, marking the first JEV detection in Australia this season, the Victoria Health Department said in a statement.

Health authorities urged the public to be aware of the risks of mosquito-borne diseases during outdoor activities in the warmer summer months.

The virus has been circulating in Australia since a major outbreak in 2022, when JEV caused dozens of human cases and six deaths across multiple states.

In January, Australia confirmed its first human case of JEV in Melbourne since 2022, while eastern Australia has continued to report occasional cases, including one in Brisbane in March.

Japanese encephalitis primarily affects pigs and birds but can be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.