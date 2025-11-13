Fortune teller arrested in Sydney over alleged $70 million fraud

A 53-year-old woman claiming to be a feng shui master and fortune teller has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating a scheme that defrauded vulnerable clients of millions of dollars, Australian police said on Thursday.



The woman "allegedly exploited vulnerable clients within the Vietnamese community by persuading them to take out financial loans – while taking a share herself – based on her prediction that there was a 'billionaire' in their future," New South Wales police said.



A 25-year-old woman was also arrested and charged for assisting the older woman in the scheme, which police estimated to be worth $70 million Australian ($46 million US).



The two women were arrested on Wednesday at a Sydney address, where police also seized "financial documents, mobile phones, other electronics, luxury handbags, a 40 gram gold bar worth $10,000 and $6,600 in casino chips."



The 53-year-old was charged with 39 offences, including knowingly direct activities of criminal group, dishonestly obtain financial advantage and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime intent to conceal.



The younger woman was charged with offences including dishonestly obtaining financial advantage and recklessly dealing with proceeds general crime intend to conceal.



Their arrests come as part of a broader investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraud and money laundering syndicate operating across Sydney, which had already led to 17 people being charged.



"What began as an investigation into fraudulent car financing has expanded into uncovering one of the most sophisticated financial crime syndicates I have seen in my career at the helm of the Financial Crimes Squad," said Detective Superintendent Gordon Arbinja.



"Our detectives have worked tirelessly to uncover a network that has not only targeted financial institutions but also manipulated vulnerable individuals for personal gain."



