Australia, Indonesia set to sign new security treaty

Australia and Indonesia on Wednesday concluded negotiations on a new security treaty, with signing likely set for next January.

Announcing the pact in the capital Sydney alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "historic announcement," saying that the new treaty builds on a defense cooperation agreement signed last year.

"This treaty is a recognition from both our nations that the best way to secure that peace and stability is by acting together. It signals a new era in the Australia-Indonesia relationship," he said, according to an official transcript.

Calling it a "watershed moment" in bilateral ties, he said under the treaty, the countries will regularly consult on key security issues.

"This treaty will commit Australia and Indonesia to consult at a leader and ministerial level on a regular basis on matters of security to identify and undertake mutually beneficial security activities, and, if either or both countries' security is threatened, to consult and consider what measures may be taken either individually or jointly to deal with those threats," said Albanese.

He said he is also expected to visit Indonesia in January to sign the treaty there after completing domestic procedures.

Prabowo arrived in Australia on Wednesday for his first visit there since taking office last year.

"We had very good discussions, and we concluded an important agreement, an important treaty between Australia and Indonesia, committing ourselves to close cooperation in the defense and security fields, and essentially reaffirming our determination to enhance our friendship and to as partners," said Prabowo.

He added that he believes in the "good neighbor policy," as good neighbors will help each other in times of difficulty.