Australia says alliance with US 'never been as relevant'

Australia's alliance with the US has never been stronger or more relevant than it is now, Australia's defense minister said Saturday.

"I would say that our alliance has never been as relevant as it is today, and it's never been better," Richard Marles told visiting US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital, on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian defense chiefs.

"It really matters to Australia to see a strong American presence in this part of the world, and you are definitely providing that, because what we do together is uphold the rules-based order," Marles told Hegseth.

Marles said they had much to discuss in terms of the US force posture in Australia because of "the deep way in which our defense forces are embedded."

For his part, Hegseth said: "Everyone understands the deep ties that have been and continue to be between the US and Australia."

"Peace through strength means working with our best and closest allies, and Australia has long been one of them," he added.