Australian PM stands by recognition of Palestinian statehood

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed his government's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, saying the world wants to see peace in the Middle East, local broadcaster SBS News reported Monday.

Albanese offered a fresh defense of Canberra's landmark move after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision at the UN General Assembly last week.

"I think the world has made our position clear overwhelmingly. People want to see peace and a ceasefire in the Middle East. They want to see hostages released, they want to see aid go to the people of Gaza," he said while speaking in the UK following his meeting with King Charles.

Australia's recognition of Palestine comes alongside the decision of Canada and the UK, Albanese said, adding it is part of a "coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution."

The recognition of an independent state of Palestine comes as Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.