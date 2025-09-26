Vanuatu urges Australia to respect new China police pact

Vanuatu has urged Australia to respect its decision to pursue a new policing agreement with China, Australian media reported Friday.

Vanuatu's internal affairs minister Andrew Napuat said Australian officials need to respect the internal processes underway in his country, according to ABC News.

His comments followed remarks by Australia's Pacific Minister Pat Conroy, who said Napuat's interest in exploring a possible Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China was not unexpected.

After visiting China last week and meeting Wang Xiaohong, China's minister of public security, Napuat said Vanuatu and China would sign a new MoU to formalize Beijing's police assistance programs in the Pacific nation.

Napuat stressed he was not acting alone but they are taking decision collectively as a government.

Vanuatu has worked with China on policing since 2014 and signed a police equipment deal with Beijing in 2022.

Earlier this month, Vanuatu postponed signing a security and development pact with Australia over concerns about Chinese funding.

Last week, Australia also failed to finalize a major security agreement with Papua New Guinea, with both countries saying it would be signed after Cabinet processes — a delay reportedly linked to sovereignty concerns.


















































































































