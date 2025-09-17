Australia, Papua New Guinea delay security pact

Australia failed to sign a major security pact with Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, as the two countries said it will be inked after due Cabinet processes.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is in Port Moresby, was expected to sign a security pact with his counterpart James Marape today.

However, in a joint statement, the two leaders said they had agreed on the text of a Mutual Defense Treaty, which will be signed following Cabinet processes in both countries.

"The signing of the Papua New Guinea-Australia Mutual Defence Treaty-the Pukpuk Treaty-will elevate the defense relationship between Papua New Guinea and Australia to an alliance," said the joint statement.

Marape did not publicly express any concerns over the security pact with Australia or the causes of the delay. However, he said that his defense minister would soon visit several countries, including China and Indonesia, to explain the treaty with Australia.

Earlier, Albanese said the signing of the defense treaty with Papua New Guinea was delayed as the PNG Cabinet could not meet due to ministers being away in their home provinces for independence celebrations, but expressed confidence the process would move forward once the Cabinet convenes.

The security agreement is viewed as part of Australia's efforts to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific.

Under the proposed treaty, both sides recognize that an armed attack on either nation would pose a threat to the peace and security of both.

Under the agreement, the two countries pledged to modernize and expand their defense cooperation, strengthen interoperability and integration, and establish a recruitment pathway for Papua New Guinea citizens into the Australian Defense Force.

Earlier this month, Vanuatu also delayed signing of a security and development agreement with Australia over Chinese funding concerns.





