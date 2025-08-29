Australia, Indonesia reject Israeli actions in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Australia and Indonesia have jointly condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, warning that any attempts to alter the territory's demographic composition or make its occupation permanent are illegal and must cease immediately.

In a joint statement issued late Thursday following the 9th Australia-Indonesia 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministers' Meeting in Canberra, the two nations called for the immediate resumption of a ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"They also rejected all Israeli actions and policies to take over Gaza, change the demographic composition of Gaza, and further aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian crisis. The ministers restated the need for all parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law; humanitarian aid workers must be protected," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and their Indonesian counterparts, Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The ministers also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and reaffirmed their respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity, calling for support from the international community to end the war.

Israel has killed at least 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





