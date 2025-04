A pilot died after a small plane crashed in the Australian state of New South Wales, local media reported on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at White Cliffs Aerodrome, more than 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Broken Hill, according to ABC News.

Police said the male pilot was alone in the aircraft and died on the spot.

Last month, a pilot was injured when his small airplane crashed while performing aerobatic maneuvers in southeastern Australia.