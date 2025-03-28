Aircraft crashes during aerial show in southeastern Australia

Emergency crews respond after a Wolf Pitts Pro aircraft from the SkyAces Formation Aerobatic Team crashed during the Avalon Australian International Airshow at Avalon Airport in Geelong, Australia, March 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

An airplane crashed on Friday while performing aerobatic maneuvers in southeastern Australia.

The Sky Aces Formation Aerobatic Team's pilot lost control and crashed onto the tarmac, according to 7NEWS.

The incident occurred in front of a crowd watching the aerobatic performance near Geelong, in the Victorian state, at the Avalon Airshow.

The single-seat biplane's sole occupant pilot was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.

Images of the crash have since been circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, Paul Bennet Airshows company confirmed the incident in a Facebook post, saying that the pilot is in "a serious but stable condition and has been transferred to hospital for treatment."

"Our thoughts are with his family, and we are grateful for the emergency services who responded quickly."